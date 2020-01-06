BLOG
Identify questionable practices in online auctionsOnline bidders should read service terms carefully (and often). Ignore sellers with questionable practices and patronize ones with decent practices.
World mint newsTwo new silver Maple Leafs from the RCM mark the 30th anniversary of the series and first use of the MINTSHIELD process designed to reduce white spots.
Eleven cents, and a buck and a quarterIn 2000, collectors were astounded to learn that the Mint had muled the obverse of a State quarter dollar with the reverse of a Sacagawea dollar.
Powercoin launches first micromosaic coinPowercoin says its Birth of Venus issue is the first micromosaic coin, with more than 5,000 minted tiles on the surface, creating the appearance of a mosaic.
1922 Peace dollar in MS-66 sells for almost $9KMost Peace dollars don't tone well, but of those that do, most are likely from 1922.
