Verifying the Authenticity of Your PCGS Coin is Easy

  • By PCGS

  • Published: Sep 8, 2014, 10 AM

Collectors can easily verify the authenticity of their PCGS-graded coins using the PCGS.com Cert Verification page.  Simply enter the PCGS cert number into the form to reveal all of your coin’s pertinent information, including grade, population, images and more.  Visit www.pcgs.com/cert to learn more.  

