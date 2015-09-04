Videos

A token of affection for token collecting: Monday Morning Brief, September 7, 2015

If you’re looking for an affordable yet historic area of the hobby to collect, but don’t have an unlimited bankroll, then tokens might be the area to seek.

These ubiquitous money substitutes are historic and personal, and come in all price ranges. From Coney Island to Hollywood, and to your own hometown, tokens are there for the taking.

