Monday Morning Brief Sept. 22, 2014

Pure gold versions of artist/sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Winged Liberty Head dime and Walking Liberty half dollar are being considered for production by the U.S. Mint in 2016 to mark the two silver coins’ centennial anniversary.

Currently absent from consideration for production in .9999 fine gold is the Standing Liberty quarter dollar, which also marks its centennial in 2016.

U.S. Mint officials are also considering various 2015-dated numismatic products, among them sets incorporating the 2015-W March of Dimes commemorative silver dollar with or without a Reverse Proof 2015-P Roosevelt silver dime and Proof 2015-W Roosevelt silver dime. Also being considered is a 2015-W Ultra High Relief gold $20 coin and a silver medal, each to bear the same still-to-be-determined designs.