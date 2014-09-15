Monday Morning Brief Sept. 15, 2014

This week, Steve Roach, Coin World’s editor-in-chief, looks at estate planning for one’s rare coin collection. A hard fact is that most people don’t like to think about what happens to their things after they are gone. This includes their coin collections.

The Sept. 29 issue of Coin World features an excerpt from the second edition of Beth Deisher’s book Cash in Your Coins: Selling the Rare Coins You’ve Inherited addressing a less-than-fun element of life: taxes.

Collections should be thought of as investments. With some careful planning, a collection can form a legacy.