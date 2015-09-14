Videos
U.S. Mint gets shot at redemption: Monday Morning Brief, Sept. 14
- Published: Sep 14, 2015, 5 AM
In the minds of many collectors who are also U.S. Mint customers, the bureau stumbled with its last three consecutive offerings of limited-edition numismatic products. Those same collectors are hoping with the noon release Sept. 16 of the 2015 John F. Kennedy Coin and Chronicles set that the Mint will succeed with its shot at redemption.
