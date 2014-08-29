Monday Morning Brief Sept. 1, 2014

Gold, gold and more gold. And silver, too. The site of the shipwrecked SS Central America continues to yield more treasure, 157 years after the vessel sank Sept. 12, 1857, off the coast of South Carolina.

Between April 15 and Aug. 15, 2014, using Remotely Operated Vehicles, Odyssey Marine Exploration has recovered more than 3,000 U.S. and foreign gold coins and more than 12,000 silver coins, as well as more pioneer gold bars, nuggets and dust. More treasure awaits recovery.

In other treasure news, the 1715 Fleet Society is planning multiple events during 2015 to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the July 31, 1715, destruction of the Spanish treasure fleet. Among the events is the planned display in January at the Florida United Numismatists Convention in Orlando of items salvaged from the 1715 wreck sites that are part of the State of Florida’s collection.

And finally, the U.S. Mint released the final designs approved for the reverses of the 2015 and 2016 Native American dollars. The 2015 issue is dedicated to the Mohawk Ironworkers. The 2016 issue is dedicated to the Code Talkers of World Wars I and II, whose use of their native languages to transmit messages during military operations prevented the enemy from deciphering the codes.