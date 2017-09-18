Videos
It doesn’t have to cost a fortune
- Published: Sep 18, 2017, 3 AM
Million dollar rarities make splashy headlines, but the hobby offers just as much fun and education at much more affordable levels.
Two recent items celebrating the Balfour Declaration centennial prove this point. A counterstamped Canadian silver dollar and a set of medals from the American Israel Numismatic Association are within reach for most collectors, price wise, while offering limited mintages and acting as a touchpoint for history.
