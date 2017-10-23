Videos
Commemorating Apollo 11's 50th Anniversary
- Published: Oct 23, 2017, 3 AM
On July 20, 1969, a small spacecraft carrying two fragile humans in protective spacesuits descended to the lunar surface in the greatest journey mankind had ever made. William T. Gibbs looks at the 2019 commemorative coins that will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar mission.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles