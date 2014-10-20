Videos
Monday Morning Brief Oct. 20, 2014
- Published: Oct 20, 2014, 6 AM
While it is already late October, the United States Mint still has several new products to offer collectors before the end of the year, starting later today with the Proof 2014 American Eagle 1-ounce platinum coin, and ending the year in December with the 2014 Limited Edition Silver Proof set.
