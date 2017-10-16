Videos

Rethink mintages for platinum

While the 1-ounce gold and silver American Eagle bullion coins, 1-ounce gold American Buffalo and 5-ounce silver bullion America the Beautiful quarter dollars are being struck to order, the 1-ounce bullion versions of the platinum American Eagle and inaugural palladium American Eagle are being treated more like numismatic issues, with limited mintages.

