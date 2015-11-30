Videos
Designs unveiled for 2016 Mark Twain commemorative coins: Monday Morning Brief, November 30, 2015
- Published: Nov 30, 2015, 2 AM
Thirty-six (36) years after a likeness of American writer Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known by his pen name Mark Twain, appeared on the obverse of a 1-ounce gold 1981 American Arts medallion, the United States Mint in 2016 will issue two commemorative coins marking Twain’s literary legacy.
