Designs unveiled for 2016 Mark Twain commemorative coins: Monday Morning Brief, November 30, 2015

Thirty-six (36) years after a likeness of American writer Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known by his pen name Mark Twain, appeared on the obverse of a 1-ounce gold 1981 American Arts medallion, the United States Mint in 2016 will issue two commemorative coins marking Twain’s literary legacy.

