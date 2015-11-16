Videos
Change in our change 50 years ago: Monday Morning Brief, November 16, 2015
Fifty years ago this month, Americans began seeing something new in their change … something unprecedented … something unsettling: the first U.S. coins made of a copper-nickel clad composition. The 1965 Washington quarter dollars were first of their kind to bear no silver. Change was happening.
