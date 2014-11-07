Videos
Monday Morning Brief Nov. 3, 2014
- Published: Nov 7, 2014, 4 AM
Coin World senior editor and paper money specialist Michele Orzano says there are many paper money treasure opportunities available for collectors who have a passion to get beyond their auction catalog section “comfort zone.”
One example is a Civil War-era town scrip note, sold in an Oct. 28 Heritage Auctions online auction. It was given upon voluntarily enlistment in the Union Army in 1864 with a guarantee of payment in 1865. The soldier’s endorsement on the back meant he survived his enlistment.
-
