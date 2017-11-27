Videos
Quarter dollar program getting close to the end
- Published: Nov 27, 2017, 9 AM
The U.S. Mint conducted its 40th launch for an America the Beautiful quarter dollar Nov. 14 with the release of the 2017 George Rogers Clark National Historical Park coin.
There are 16 more coins to be issued under the program before the series concludes in 2021 with a quarter dollar honoring Tuskegee National Historic Site.
