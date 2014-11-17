Monday Morning Brief Nov. 17, 2014

Not only are original Confederate half dollars are rare — they rarely enter the marketplace. That is what makes the upcoming auction appearances of two of coins in sales by Heritage and Stack’s Bowers in early 2015 so exciting, as Coin World’s William T. Gibbs reports.

