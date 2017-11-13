Videos

Some suggestions for David Ryder

Managing editor William T. Gibbs looks at the upcoming Senate vote on David Ryder’s nomination to be the next director of the U.S. Mint. While Ryder has promised to tackle the counterfeiting of U.S. precious metals coins if confirmed, he faces other challenges. We ask that readers share with us their suggestions for Ryder on improving the experiences of Mint collector-customers.

