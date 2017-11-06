Videos
Tackling counterfeit U.S. coin issues, finally
- Published: Nov 6, 2017, 7 AM
Counterfeit United States coins, including bullion issues, have been infiltrating the American market on an ever-increasing basis for nearly a decade with little or no intervention from the federal government.
That is, until now.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles
-
Paper Money Jun 13, 2020, 12 PM
Catherine Cranston debuts on latest Royal Bank of Scotland note
-
US Coins Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Longtime Florida professional numismatist Larry Lee dies at 70
-
Precious Metals Jun 12, 2020, 8 PM
Australia brings back earlier design idea to new bullion coins