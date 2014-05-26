Monday Morning Brief May 26, 2014

Coin World’s William T. Gibbs looks at Newman IV: the fourth auction from the collection St. Louis collector Eric P. Newman who celebrated his 103rd birthday on May 25, 2014.

The auction, which focused on Early American coins, realized more than $11 million. The two most expensive coins in the sale were remarkable examples, one a 1776 Continental dollar in silver, one of just four known, and the other a 1792 Silver Center cent pattern. Each brought $1.41 million. However, as we also note, many interesting coins were priced at much lower levels.