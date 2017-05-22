Videos
Get to know your U.S. currency
- Published: May 22, 2017, 3 AM
It never ceases to amaze me that those individuals whose job it is to handle cash on a daily basis – bank tellers, cashiers in retail and grocery stores, restaurant servers, bartenders and gas station attendants, among others – don’t know much about the U.S. currency, paper or coins, that pass through their hands.
