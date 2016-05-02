United States coinage soon to feature color

Coin World’s Jeff Starck reports about a commemorative coin that will become America’s first to display color. The 2018 Breast Cancer gold $5 coin will display “pink” gold, playing off the color pink that is so popular in Breast Cancer Awareness and exhibiting the influence of the Royal Canadian Mint’s past coinage.



Collectors of United States commemorative coins could soon be seeing pink. The United States Congress has passed the Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coin Act, and U.S. Mint officials have wasted no time in preparing for production of what will be the nation's first pink coin.



The same legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney will also yield the first commemorative silver dollar whose composition could potentially be other than the traditional .900 fine coin silver.

The legislation was sent to President Obama on April 20 for his signature after being passed by both the House and the Senate. The legislation authorizes a three-coin program for 2018 that includes the production of not more than 50,000 $5 half eagles to be made of pink gold, which contains not less than 75 percent gold. Now, recent gold commemorative coins have been 90 percent gold, with the balance of the alloy in silver, or a combination of silver and copper.



The pink gold requirement is an homage to the Breast Cancer Awareness movement’s reliance on the color pink to spread its message. Sponsors of the legislation were influenced by the Royal Canadian Mint’s breast cancer quarter-dollar and a pink gold treatment applied to a commemorative cent coin marking the final 1-cent coin from Canada.



