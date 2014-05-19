Monday Morning Brief May 19, 2014

This week Coin World editor-in-chief Steve Roach looks at the upcoming sale of a classic 1971 Norman Rockwell painting, The Collector, at Christie’s May 22 American Art auction in New York City. The painting was commissioned in 1970 by The Franklin Mint and carries an estimate of $700,000 to $1 million. This past weekend saw Heritage’s auction of selections from the Eric P. Newman collection, which also took place in New York City, May 16 to 17.