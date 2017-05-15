Videos
What drives a collector?
- Published: May 15, 2017, 6 AM
Coin World managing editor William T. Gibbs asks, “What drives a collector?” For some, it might be acquiring coins of the highest possible quality or completing a date and Mint mark set of a favorite coin series. For collector Tommy Bolack, the drive is owning as many examples possible of a rare double-denomination mule struck in 2000.
