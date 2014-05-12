Monday Morning Brief May 12, 2014

This week, Coin World senior editor Paul Gilkes looks at the SS Central America and initial efforts by Odyssey Marine Exploration to resume salvage operations at the site of the 1857 shipwreck, 160 miles off the coast of South Carolina. A two-hour reconnaissance dive yielded five assay bars fabricated from California gold and two 19th century Coronet $20 gold double eagles. Also, the U.S. Mint released images approved for the four 2014 First Spouse $10 gold coins, honoring Florence Harding, Grace Coolidge, Lou Hoover and Eleanor Roosevelt. Issue dates and pricing have not yet been announced.