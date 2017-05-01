Take the time to check your change

When was the last time you received a handful of change back from a retail transaction and all of it was new from the current year? For me, never, until recently.

Read my full transcript below:

Good morning. This is the Monday Morning Brief for May 1, 2017. I’m Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes.

I received from Philadelphia Mint production one 2017-P Lincoln cent, the first cent to bear the facility’s P Mint mark, and one 2017-P Jefferson 5-cent coin.

From Denver Mint output I received four 2017-D Roosevelt dimes and one 2017-D Effigy Mounds National Monument quarter dollar.

I was surprised to receive so many Denver Mint coins, as it is often more likely that those geographic locations east of Chicago are supplied with coins from the Philadelphia Mint and those west of Chicago coins from the Denver Mint.

Our area of western Ohio receives its coins from distribution overseen from the Cincinnati sub-district of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

I’m sure each coin has its own story to tell as to how it traveled and eventually wound up in my possession.

As a young collector in the 1960s growing up on Long Island in New York State, I often wondered how the coins came from the “factory” as far away as San Francisco (2,700 miles), Denver (1,800 miles) and Philadelphia (just over 130 miles).

If only coins could talk.

For Coin World, I’m Paul Gilkes.