Monday Morning Brief Mar. 31, 2014

This week Coin World News Editor William T. Gibbs discusses the upcoming start of sales for Proof 2014-W American Eagle gold coins. All four sizes of the coins will be available from the U.S. Mint starting April 3, both individually and in a four-coin Proof set. Mintages for some of the product options have been lowered from their 2013 levels. We also examine the beginning of sales for the Baseball National Hall of Fame commemorative coins. The opening day’s sales were marked by long lines at the U.S. Mint website and at the Mint booth at the Whitman Baltimore, where the coins were on sale. Many customers reported wait times of an hour to two hours before they could buy their coins.