Exciting rarities as Sotheby’s and Stack’s Bowers team up to market $200 million Pogue Collection: Monday Morning Brief, Mar. 30, 2015

On May 19, Sotheby’s and Stack’s Bowers Galleries will host the first of seven planned auctions for the D. Brent Pogue Collection in New York City. Mainstream media has picked up the story and the 650 coins in the collection could sell for more than $200 million. Could the quality and rarity of many of the coins bring new buyers to the rare coin market?



