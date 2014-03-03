Monday Morning Brief Mar. 3, 2014

This week Coin World Editor-in-Chief Steve Roach looks at the Saddle Ridge Hoard, a buried treasure discovered in California's Gold Country containing 1,427 19th century gold coins valued at more than $10 million dollars. He also recaps Coin World senior staff writer Paul Gilkes' recent trip to the Philadelphia Mint where Paul saw 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative silver dollars and some prototypes for a 1964-2014 dual-dated Kennedy half dollar.