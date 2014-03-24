Monday Morning Brief Mar. 24, 2014

This week Coin World Editor-in-Chief Steve Roach discusses the 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame coins, which go on sale March 27 at their introductory prices. The silver dollar, clad half dollar and gold $5 coin each share a common curved obverse: a first for the U.S. Mint. Also, the U.S. Mint has demanded that an aluminum 1974-D cent that had been consigned to Heritage’s upcoming Central States Numismatic Society auction in April be returned to the government. The consignors have requested that a federal court make a declaratory judgment that the government’s legal claim to the cent is invalid.

This week we look at:

• Gold, silver and clad 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative coins go on sale March 27, 2014

• The government has requested the return of a 1974-D aluminum cent that had been consigned to an upcoming auction