U.S. Mint ready to shine with American Liberty gold $100 coin: Monday Morning Brief, June 29, 2015

The 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin to be offered shortly by the U.S. Mint will be a 1-ounce .9999 fine gold piece that will carry a face value of $100, becoming the United States' first gold coin issued in that denomination.

