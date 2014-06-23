Monday Morning Brief June 23, 2014

Want an 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar and have several million dollars to spend? Over the next year, three will be coming to market. The first will highlight Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 8 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money auction. The firm will offer two more examples – including one graded Proof 68 – as it markets the Pogue family collection in 2015. Also, 2014 represents the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy half, first struck in 1964. The U.S. Mint just announced that it will begin offering the two-coin 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half Dollar Uncirculated set on July 24. It will cost $9.95. The Mint has not yet announced the pricing and sales date of the dual-dated 1964-2014 gold Kennedy half dollar.