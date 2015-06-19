Liberty will make her return to coins in 2016: Monday Morning Brief, June 22, 2015

The release of mock-up images for 2016 gold Liberty coins gives American coin collectors something to look forward to next year.

The U.S. Mint plans to release a tenth-ounce Winged Liberty Head dime, a quarter-ounce Standing Liberty quarter dollar and a half-ounce Walking Liberty half dollar.

How will the market greet these coins? It might be wise to consider two similar issues of the recent past when considering that question.

