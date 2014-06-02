Monday Morning Brief June 2, 2014

Videos

June 2, 2014

Coin World senior editor and paper money specialist Michele Orzano previews the upcoming International Paper Money Show in Memphis, Tenn. The city will become the center of the universe for paper money collectors from June 12 to 15 when the 38th annual International Paper Money Show opens at the convention center. A bourse, educational exhibits and forums, and a paper money auction all await collectors.

