Videos
Monday Morning Brief June 16, 2014
- Published: Jun 16, 2014, 9 AM
The market for world coins is quite robust. Jeff Starck, Coin World’s senior editor of World Coins, discusses a new record price paid for a silver coin from ancient Greece.
Strong auction results are detailed for one of the most historic of all ancient Roman coins of all time, and a unique Anglo-Saxon penny found by a metal detectorist. Finally, learn about an error coin with “dual citizenship” coming up at auction at the end of June.
Community Comments
Headlines
