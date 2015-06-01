Videos
The best collecting advice you’ll ever get: Read a book: Monday Morning Brief, June 1, 2015
- Published: Jun 1, 2015, 3 AM
Coin World Managing Editor William T. Gibbs has some advice for new and experienced collectors alike — read a book. Numismatic literature should be a part of every collector’s library, and there has never been a better time to find a new numismatic book. We’re living in the Golden Age of Numismatic Literature.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles