Monday Morning Brief Jun. 30, 2014

In Coin World’s Monday Morning Brief for June 30, 2014, William T. Gibbs examines the results of Heritage’s first auction of U.S. coins from the Eugene Gardner Collection. The coins in the auction included pieces from popular collector series, with many among the finest known and a number exhibiting beautiful toning, like that found on the 1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle dime that sold for $881,250 to lead the sale.

Also discussed is the approaching start of sales for the United States Mint’s 50th Anniversary 2014 Kennedy half dollars. We now know pricing for the two sets and are awaiting pricing on the gold half dollar in the series. The gold coin and the two-coin set of copper-nickel clad half dollars go on sale August 5, including at the Mint’s booth at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money.