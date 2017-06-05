Videos
U.S. Mint finally cutting off mail orders
- Published: Jun 5, 2017, 5 AM
U.S. Mint officials announced May 26 that the nation’s coin bureau will no longer accept orders for numismatic products by mail after Sept. 30, 2017. That date is a full year after the original cutoff date officials announced after which it would restrict order placement to online and telephone only.
