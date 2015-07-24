Investors are bullish on bullion coins from the U.S. Mint: Monday Morning Brief, July 27

Falling precious metal prices have propelled sales of the 2015 American Eagle gold bullion coins to the highest point in nearly 30 months. Investors will greet the return of 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins to sale after a three-week hiatus required for the Mint to build inventory to meet insatiable demand.

