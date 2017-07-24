Videos
Britannia breaks the rules
- Published: Jul 24, 2017, 3 AM
A trademark violation by the Pobjoy Mint has led to a low-mintage silver bullion coin from the Falkland Islands. Coin World Senior Editor Jeff Starck explores what happened with the Britannia coin.
