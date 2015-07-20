Videos
U.S. Mint may produce nation’s first ‘pink’ coin: Monday Morning Brief, July 20, 2015
- Published: Jul 20, 2015, 5 AM
Collectors could be seeing “pink” if legislation proposing a $5 Breast Cancer Awareness $5 commemorative for 2018 in pink gold is congressionally approved. The alloy for the gold coin would be changed to a composition never before used by the U.S. Mint.
More from CoinWorld.com:
Government seeks 1933 gold double eagle rehearing involving coins from 'the family of a thief'
Price of 1922 Peace dollar multiplies thanks to NGC sample slab: Market Analysis
Mint releases technical details for 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin
United States Mint nixes American Liberty, High Relief silver medal for 2015
Decision to diminish Alexander Hamilton appalls former Federal Reserve chairman
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles