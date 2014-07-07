Monday Morning Brief Jul. 7, 2014

In Coin World’s Monday Morning Brief for July 7, 2014, Senior Editor Paul Gilkes examines the nine-coin McCullagh Collection of Matte Proof Lincoln Cents of 1909 through 1916, to be offered during Heritage Auctions’ Aug. 7 Platinum Night session at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

For the past four years, the collection has been the top set in the Colorless Matte Proof Lincoln Cents category on the Professional Coin Grading Service Set Registry.

The top coin in the set is the 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent, graded PCGS Secure Proof 67+ red and brown, and stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp. with a gold label signifying that in CAC’s opinion the coin is undergraded. Consignor Jonathan Watkins acquired the coin by private treaty in 2010 for $235,000, the highest price anyone has paid for a regular-issue circulation-strike or Proof Flying Eagle, Indian Head or Lincoln cent.

Also discussed is a 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, Vine and Bars Edge cent that was acquired in England mixed in a box of British copper coins purchased for the equivalent of $17 U.S. The cent was sold at auction where it realized the equivalent of more than $41,000.