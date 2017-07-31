Videos
ANA convention week is finally here
- Published: Jul 31, 2017, 3 AM
Coin World managing editor William T. Gibbs previews the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Denver, set for August 1–7. In addition to the massive bourse, major auctions and educational opportunities, the show will also offer mints from around the world. We preview what you’ll find at the U.S. Mint’s booth at the convention.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles