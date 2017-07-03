Videos

Attend the ANA convention (especially if you’re a Scout)

Coin World managing editor William T. Gibbs previews the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, scheduled for August 1 to 5 in Denver. If you’re an adult, you’ll find a lot of collector opportunities awaiting you, and if you’re a Boy Scout or a Girl Scout, two fun workshops are planned for Saturday, August 5.

