Monday Morning Brief Jul. 21, 2014

This week Coin World's Editor-in-Chief Steve Roach previews an exciting coin that will be available at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, Aug. 5 to 9, 2014, in Rosemont, Ill. – the .9999 fine gold 1964-2014-W Kennedy half dollar. The U.S. Mint is limiting sales to two per person at the show, and the Mint is reserving 500 coins for sale each day. Also, Steve looks at one of the special groups of coins in the official ANA auctions: a group of five Peace dollars previously owned Raymond T. Baker, who was Mint director in 1921 when the Peace dollar was introduced.