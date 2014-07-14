Videos
Monday Morning Brief Jul. 14, 2014
- Published: Jul 14, 2014, 10 AM
Coin World senior editor and paper money specialist Michele Orzano discusses the nicknames for certain designs on U.S. paper money. While walking around the bourse floor of the International Paper Money Show in Memphis, Tenn., in June, she was reminded that paper money collectors speak a rich language that most people never hear but fellow collectors clearly understand.
