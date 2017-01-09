Thousands of lots are crossing the auction block during the New York International Numismatic Convention this week. Coin World Senior Editor Jeff Starck discusses a handful of highlights with fascinating stories and great rarity.

Thousands of lots cross the auction block this week during the New York International Numismatic Convention.



Auction action draws buyers from around the world and keeps them in the auction room, sometimes into the early morning hours, to capture rarities that span centuries and the globe.



Let’s discuss a handful of notable coins to be offered in the Big Apple.



Leading the barrage is the Heritage Auctions World Coins sale January 8 and 9. An iconic gold pattern issue of Switzerland is among the marquee lots in this sale.

Helvetia’s wispy hair on the 1897-B 20-franc specimen was deemed frivolous, and the design was never adopted. With a mintage of 12 pieces, the pattern is an ultimate rarity in the Swiss series.

The example is graded Specimen-66 by Professional Coin Grading Service and has a pre-sale estimate of $100,000 to $150,000.

A highlight in Classical Numismatic Group’s Triton 20 sale is a coin with a legendary design.

The January 10 and 11 auction stars a silver decadrachm of Athens. The circa-460s B.C. coin is the largest silver coin of ancient Greece.

Once believed to commemorate the Battle of Marathon in 490 B.C., hoard evidence suggests the coins were released a few decades later, to celebrate one of two different battles. Whatever the cause, a sale of a decadrachm is always notable.

The example in the CNG auction is in Good Very Fine condition and has an estimate of $300,000.

The ancient Jews never struck a gold coin, but the nation of Judaea was referred to on gold coins, as well as silver and bronze coins, issued by the Romans following the defeat of Judaea and the destruction of the temple in 70 A.D.

An example of this issue, a gold Judaea Capta aureus, highlights The New York Sale’s auction of the Brody Collection of Judean Coins. The Judea Capta gold coin is expected to be hammered down for more than $60,000.

Stacks’ Bowers Galleries’ January 13 and 14 auction includes a relic from Belgium’s struggle for independence. The gold 14-florins from 1790 is an insurrection issue marking the fleeting 14-month Brabant Revolution in 1789 to 1790. Only 3,805 examples of the coin were struck, and few survive.

The auction offers the single finest certified example, graded Mint State 65 by NGC. The coin has an estimate of $12,000.



Napoleon’s victories have been studied for two centuries, but a curious story from his life is an effort to create the first monetary standard in Europe. A remnant of this effort, an 1810 gold 40-francs coin, is part of Spink’s auction on January 15.

The coins were presentation pieces and trial experiments prior to the law enacting a decimal monetary system.

Napoleon wanted to create the first European monetary standard, shared throughout his empire, and would base it on a decimal system denominated in francs.

These coins feature portraits of the emperor or of his relatives. Only 18 examples of the type for Italy are known. Graded Extremely Fine 40 by PCGS, the coin has an estimate of $50,000 to $60,000.

