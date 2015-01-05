How can you become a numismatist?: Monday Morning Brief

How does one learn how to be a numismatist? It’s certainly not a skill set that’s taught in a traditional four-year college. This week Coin World’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Roach recaps his conversation with top coin grader (and Numismatic Guaranty Corp. president) Rick Montgomery on grading, how to look at coins, and how turning one’s hobby to a career.



