Another dollar coin program on the horizon?
- Published: Jan 22, 2018, 2 AM
Managing editor William T. Gibbs reports that the nation has a long history of issuing dollar coins that serve little purpose, and is now poised to do more of the same, with the American Innovation $1 Coin Act that the U.S. House of Representatives has approved.
