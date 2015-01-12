Videos
Officials in Boston open 1795 time capsule containing coins
- Published: Jan 12, 2015, 3 AM
Coin World’s William T. Gibbs looks at opening of a time capsule placed in the granite cornerstone of the Massachusetts State House in 1795 by the governor of Massachusetts, Samuel Adams, and renowned silversmith Paul Revere. The time capsule contained a number of coins, some placed in 1795 and others in 1855 when it was last opened.
