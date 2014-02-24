Videos
Monday Morning Brief Feb. 24, 2014
- Published: Feb 24, 2014, 6 AM
This week Coin World editor in chief Steve Roach discusses the upcoming National Money Show in Atlanta, proposed reverse designs for the 2015 America the Beautiful quarter dollar series and a proposal for an Apollo 11 moon landing commemorative coin.
This week we look at:
• American Numismatic Association's National Money Show in Atlanta, Ga., Feb. 27 to March 1
• Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee looks at 2015 America the Beautiful quarter dollar designs
• Is a 2019 commemorative coin honoring the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing in store?
Headlines
-
